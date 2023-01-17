Davis Polk to open Brussels office with EU antitrust practice

Summary

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Davis, Polk & Wardwell will open an office in Brussels this year to launch a European antitrust practice with two partners from London-founded Allen & Overy, the firm said on Tuesday.

New York-founded Davis Polk is bringing on Jürgen Schindler, who was co-head of Allen & Overy's global competition and antitrust group, and Frances Dethmers in Brussels, home of the European Union's top antitrust regulator.

Several major U.S. law firms made prominent antitrust lawyer hires in Brussels in 2022, including Covington & Burling, Cooley, DLA Piper and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Schindler joins 1,000-lawyer Davis Polk as a partner and Dethmers as a special adviser for EU antitrust, the firm said.

"The European Commission is a critical antitrust authority," Neil Barr, managing partner of Davis Polk, said in a statement. "We are excited to be able to offer our clients sophisticated antitrust capabilities with respect to matters under EU law."

Schindler advises global clients across sectors on international, EU and German merger control and cartel and abuse of dominance cases, the firm said. He is also a non-governmental adviser to the European Commission and the German Competition Authority at the International Competition Network.

Dethmers, an economist and lawyer, advises on international, EU and Dutch competition law and previously worked for the Dutch Competition Authority and the European Commission, Davis Polk said.

An Allen & Overy spokesperson said the firm is grateful for the pair's contributions and continues to have "a leading antitrust practice" globally.

