Davis Polk snags M&A leader from Ropes & Gray in Northern Calif.

Summary Law firms Davis Polk is bringing on corporate partner Paul Scrivano

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell has hired Paul Scrivano, the global head of mergers and acquisitions at Ropes & Gray, the firm said Tuesday.

The Wall Street law firm's hire of Scrivano as a corporate partner in Northern California comes as firms battle for talent to advise clients in a booming deal market that broke records in 2021.

"Northern California is a key region for important growth sectors of the global economy, and thus a key market for M&A," Neil Barr, managing partner of Davis Polk, said in a statement.

Barr said the hire of Scrivano, who will also work out of New York, will help the firm "solidify its position" in Northern California.

Davis Polk came in No. 4 in the rankings of top M&A law firm advisors by volume in 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

The 1,000-lawyer firm has 10 offices globally, with about 50 lawyers listed on its website as being associated with the California office.

While at Ropes & Gray, Scrivano advised special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp in its $40 billion merger with Grab Holdings Inc, Southeast Asia's biggest ride hailing-to-food delivery group.

He also has advised cybersecurity software maker McAfee Corp in its $14 billion acquisition by an investor group, a deal slated to close in the first half of 2022.

A Ropes & Gray spokesperson said the firm wishes Scrivano well.

Scrivano previously served as head of global M&A and private equity practice at O'Melveny & Myers, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also practiced at large U.S. law firms McDermott Will & Emery and Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

