Davis Polk snags tax partner from Cleary in latest lateral hire

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell said on Monday it has brought on New York-based tax partner Corey Goodman from fellow Wall Street firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Goodman focuses on federal income tax issues, and has worked on mergers and acquisitions, as well as private equity, capital markets and restructuring deals.

Davis Polk has made several lateral hires since easing its strict lockstep compensation system last year, including another partner pickup from Cleary. Davis Polk in June hired Paul Marquardt, the former head of Cleary's foreign investment and national security practice.

The firm has also looked to White & Case and Buckley so far this year for other partner recruits.

The 1,000-lawyer firm revealed in September 2020 it would move away from its seniority-based pay system to take into account factors related to lawyers' performance. Lockstep compensation has lost some of its allure, even for tradition-bound Wall Street firms, as it limits firms' abilities to outpay rivals in a competitive talent market.

Goodman practiced at Cleary since 2007, making partner in 2016, according to his firm bio, which still appeared on Cleary's website Monday.

Goodman's clients have included Alphabet Inc's Google in its $2.1 billion acquisition of FitBit Inc and its $2.6 billion acquisition of Looker Data Sciences Inc, his Cleary bio said.

"His arrival comes at a time when changes in the tax law and the market have placed a premium on superior tax advice," David Schnabel, head of Davis Polk's tax practice, said in a statement.

A Cleary representative said the firm wishes him well.

