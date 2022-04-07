DC appeals court disbars lawyer who duped 'distressed' veterans

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The D.C. Court of Appeals on Thursday disbarred an attorney who misused cash that seven separate U.S. military veteran clients paid to retain him, while also failing to provide them with promised legal services.

Washington, D.C., attorney Richard Morris was found by the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) in December 2020 to have shown a pattern of misappropriating advanced funds and dropping communications with clients when they inquired about the status of their cases.

Morris worked on military law matters for the clients. In one instance, the ODC said, Morris was retained to represent a client who had been discharged from the Marine Corps and had military proceedings against him. Morris received in a trust account almost $5,000 from the client in Dec. 2015.

According to the ODC, between Dec. 2015 and Feb. 2019, Morris only had three conversations with the client, none of which lasted more than an hour. The client's request for a refund went unanswered.

A hearing committee of DC's attorney conduct board agreed with the ODC that Morris violated various professional conduct rules.

After being charged, Morris also made multiple false statements and misrepresentations to the ODC, the hearing committee said.

The Thursday opinion from the appeals court said disbarment is the “presumed” repercussion of intentional misappropriation of client funds. It also said Morris must pay restitution as a condition of reinstatement.

Morris did not immediately respond to multiple messages seeking comment Thursday. The names of attorneys potentially representing him were not immediately identifiable.

The ODC said Morris did not have representation and declined to comment on the case.

The case is In Re Richard L. Morris, District of Columbia Court of Appeals, No. 22-BG-31.

For the Office of Disciplinary Counsel: Deputy Disciplinary Counsel Julia Porter

For Morris: NA

