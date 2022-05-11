DC bar exam venue change is bad news for out-of-state law grads

Summary One-third fewer seats available for July licensing test

Plan to prioritize local school graduates has riled law deans

(Reuters) - Registration for the District of Columbia’s July bar exam opens Thursday, and seats are sure to fill up fast amid a significant reduction in available spots.

The D.C. Court of Appeals warned earlier this month that capacity for its attorney licensing exam would be limited to 1,100 people—about a third fewer than the number who took the past two July tests. The court is giving priority to first-time testers from the District’s six law schools, plus the nearby George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School.

Examinees from other law schools and repeat test takers may register for the remaining spots on May 18. The court said it expects some seats to be available after the priority registration ends but could not predict how many.

That plan has riled law deans from across the country who called the prioritization of local law graduates “unfair” and asked the court to reconsider, so far without success. More than 100 signed a May 4 letter to the court urging it to find a way to increase capacity for graduates.

“It is tremendously disruptive for them to learn on May 2 that they likely will be unable to [take the DC bar]," the deans wrote, noting that deadlines for registering to take the bar exam in many other jurisdictions have already passed.

The reduced capacity stems from a move to the DC Armory because several other larger venues were unavailable on July 26 and 27, according to a court spokesman. No site was needed for the 2020 and 2021 July exams because they were held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court spokesman said Wednesday that officials “continue to search and seek out any alternative venues” that can accommodate more than 1,100 people, as well as future test sites with higher capacity. The test has previously been administered at the Walter Washington Convention Center and the University of the District of Columbia.

Washington draws an unusually high number of bar examinees from out-of-state law schools due to its large, well-established legal market and concentration of law firms, non-profits and government agencies.

Data from American Bar Association shows that 25 law schools from outside the district had 10 or more graduates sit for the DC Bar for the first time in 2021—figures that include both the July test and the smaller February one. Harvard Law School, for example, had 96 grads take the exam in DC, while the University of Virginia School of Law and Yale Law School had 68 and 47, respectively.

