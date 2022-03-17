D.C. court sides with lawyer caught in Covid Catch-22

Summary

(Reuters) - A law firm associate caught in an unusual bar exam Catch-22 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has won a reprieve that allows him to begin practicing law in Washington, D.C.

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals on Wednesday granted Mitchell McBride’s motion to suspend a rule that blocked his admission to the D.C. bar because the pandemic forced him to take various components of the bar exam at different times.

The court offered no explanation for the ruling in its brief order, and it was unclear if it would aid other lawyers in limbo. But it means McBride, an associate at Phelps Dunbar in Tampa who is admitted to practice in Florida, may join the D.C. bar without taking the bar exam again.

McBride, who represented himself in the proceeding, said Thursday that he's "greatly pleased" by the court's decision. "It is fortunate that I could use my legal skills to help myself in this case," he said.

The District of Columbia waives admission requirements for lawyers who pass the Florida bar. But the Court’s Committee on Admissions in November denied McBride’s application because he took the written portion of Florida’s bar exam and the Multistate Bar Exam (MBE)—the 200 multiple-choice question part of the exam—at separate times.

Florida delayed its July 2020 bar exam multiple times due to COVID-19, before administering a stripped-down online exam in October that did not include the MBE. McBride passed the October exam, and then took the MBE separately in February 2021 in order to be eligible for admission in D.C. But D.C.’s Admissions Committee said those scores are not transferable because his MBE score was not part of his admission to practice in Florida.

McBride in December asked the court to waive that rule, arguing that he had fulfilled the requirements to practice in D.C. despite the unusual circumstances.

