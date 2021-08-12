D.C. panel backs one-year bar suspension for ex-FBI lawyer

A pedestrian walks past the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - An attorney disciplinary committee in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday backed a proposed one-year license suspension for a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty last year to doctoring an email tied to the surveillance of an adviser to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, was sentenced to probation in January after pleading guilty in D.C. federal court to one felony charge of making a false statement. Clinesmith formerly was an assistant general counsel in the national security and cyber law branch of the FBI's office of general counsel. He was providing legal support to an FBI team in 2016 investigating any coordination between Trump campaign officials and Russia.

Clinesmith admitted in the criminal case that he had altered an email about the relationship of then-Trump adviser Carter Page with the CIA, inserting language showing Page to be an agency "subsource" but not a "source." U.S. District Judge James Boasberg concluded Clinesmith had taken an "inappropriate shortcut" but had not otherwise tried to deceive the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Felony convictions for crimes that involve "moral turpitude" lead to automatic disbarment in D.C. For other convictions, even felonies, there are ancillary proceedings over whether and for how long a member of the bar should lose their ability to practice law.

Clinesmith and his lawyers at Lathrop GPM negotiated a one-year suspension, retroactive to start in August 2020, with the D.C. bar office of disciplinary counsel. A separate disciplinary deal in Michigan, which is under review, would suspend Clinesmith there for two years. State bars are not obligated to impose parallel punishment.

A lawyer for Clinesmith, Eric Yaffe of Lathrop GPM, did not respond to a message on Wednesday seeking comment. The head of the D.C. office of disciplinary counsel, Hamilton Fox III, declined to comment.

The D.C. disciplinary hearing committee, a component of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility, heard arguments in July about the negotiated one-year license suspension. Clinesmith was admitted to the D.C. bar in 2008.

During one exchange, a panelist questioned whether the committee could recommend a one-year suspension that was not retroactive to August 2020, when Clinesmith reported his guilty plea to ethics authorities. A lawyer for the disciplinary counsel's office, William Ross, said such a recommendation would raise "fundamental fairness" questions.

The hearing panel's report on Wednesday found "the agreed-upon sanction is justified and not unduly lenient" when it is compared to other sanctions in similar misconduct cases.

Bar sanctions stemming from a conviction for making a false statement often involve a one-year suspension, the committee said.

Clinesmith has no prior disciplinary history, the committee said, and he accepted responsibility for his action. The panel, calling Clinesmith's ethics breach a single incident and not part of a pattern, credited him for showing remorse.

"All of the evidence regarding respondent's intent supports the contention that he did not act with fraudulent intent," the committee said.

The D.C. Court of Appeals, which oversees attorney discipline, will now have a chance to review the committee report.

