Dealmaker leaves Paul Hastings for Baker Botts in N.Y., Austin















(Reuters) - Baker Botts said Wednesday that it has hired Neil Torpey, who was chair of Paul Hastings' Hong Kong office, as a corporate partner based in New York and Austin.

Texas-founded Baker Botts said Torpey currently advises private equity investors with a focus on the digital infrastructure sector, including fiber networks, data centers, telephone companies and cell towers.

He has represented public and private companies, banks and investment funds on mergers, securities offerings, venture capital transactions and acquisition financing, the firm said.

At Paul Hastings, Torpey chaired the firm's Hong Kong office but was also part of its New York office. He works on transactions in the United States, Asia, Latin America and Europe, Baker Botts said.

Torpey, who spent more than 30 years at Paul Hastings and was once vice chair of the L.A.-founded firm's global corporate department, said his practice has shifted to become more U.S. and technology focused.

He said he was eager to plant a foot in Austin because of the city's burgeoning tech sector. He said in his new position, he will primarily work with the firm's digital infrastructure practice.

A representative from Paul Hastings did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Torpey's departure.

