Debevoise poaches Skadden's IP litigation co-head in San Francisco

Summary Law firms John Neukom was head of trade secrets group at Quinn Emanuel before joining Skadden

(Reuters) - Debevoise & Plimpton said on Monday that it had poached Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom's global IP litigation practice co-head for its San Francisco office.

John Neukom will be a partner in the New York-founded firm's IP litigation group. He focuses on trade secrets and patent, trademark and copyright infringement matters.

Before working at Skadden, Neukom was head of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan's trade secrets practice.

While there, he was on the team that helped secure a $245 million settlement for Alphabet Inc's Waymo to resolve a trade secrets battle with Uber Technologies Inc. He also represented Cisco Systems Inc in a major patent and copyright infringement lawsuit against Arista Networks Inc, which ultimately settled.

Neukom said he had worked opposite Debevoise partners David Bernstein and Megan Bannigan during a federal IP case in Delaware, and was eager to begin talks about working together once the firm opened on the West Coast.

Debevoise entered into the San Francisco market last year. The firm said at the time it would focus on technology and private investment companies.

Neukom said he expects that trade secret protection concerns will be at the forefront of IP litigation disputes in the Bay Area and nationally, now that cloud computing and virtual work have become more of a norm.

"In 2022, the employee workforce, including knowledge workers, are more distributed than ever, thanks to this pandemic," he said.

A spokesperson for Skadden did not immediately return requests for comment about Neukom's departure.

