Debevoise snaps up longtime Freshfields litigator in London

Summary Law firms Swain was a partner at Freshfields since 2001

Freshfields has appointed Samantha Trevan as its London chief for corporate and commercial litigation

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debevoise & Plimpton has picked up a new partner in London, the firm said Monday, adding a longtime commercial disputes lawyer from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Patrick Swain had been a partner at Freshfields since 2001, handling large-scale contractual, shareholder and corporate ownership disputes. He has also represented clients in litigation involving commercial fraud, professional negligence and contentious insolvency, Debevoise said.

Swain will be a part of the New York-based firm's commercial litigation group.

Debevoise presiding partner Michael Blair in a statement touted Swain’s experience handling "business-critical litigation" and predicted he would "quickly establish himself as part of the leadership team in our London office."

Swain’s “ability to create effective litigation strategies in the most difficult of scenarios will be of significant benefit to our clients,” European and Asian litigation chair Lord Peter Goldsmith QC said in a statement. Swain said in statement that he was eager to work alongside Goldsmith.

A representative for London-founded Freshfields said the firm wished Swain well in the move. The firm recently appointed Samantha Trevan as London chief of its corporate and commercial litigation practice.