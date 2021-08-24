Dechert builds up in San Francisco with new and relocated partners

The office of Dechert LLP in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Dechert LLP See all

Allen & Overy LLP See all

White & Case LLP See all

Kobre & Kim LLP See all

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Dechert is the latest U.S. law firm to bolster its presence in the northern California market, announcing on Tuesday that it had added two new partners to its San Francisco office.

Kobre & Kim partner Hartley West and Paul Hastings of counsel Rick Horvath join Dechert as partners. Two additional partners are relocating – litigation partner Joshua Hess and corporate partner Jonathan Stott come to San Francisco via Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, respectively.

With West, Horvath, Hess and Stott on board, Dechert's San Francisco office now has 12 lawyers. But Mark Perlow, the managing partner of the office, said he is "highly confident" the office's numbers will grow by year's end.

"There’s no doubt that we’re looking to significantly grow from the number we currently have," Perlow said. Andrew Levander, the chair of Dechert's policy committee, said in a statement that California "remains a strategic growth area for our firm."

Dechert's expansion in northern California comes as out-of-state firms flock to the region and its tech-heavy clientele. And the draw to the region has only increased with the COVID-19 pandemic crushing office rents and bolstering certain companies' bottom lines.

At least six major law firms have opened Bay Area offices since the start of the pandemic, including London-based Allen & Overy, which launched new offices in Silicon Valley and San Francisco with eight partners from White & Case earlier this month. Dechert opened its doors in San Francisco in 2001, Perlow said.

"The competition is going to be fierce, and yes, we’ll lose some people to our competitors, but we’re confident the firm’s strategy, culture and mix of practices is going to be attractive to enough partners that we’ll succeed here," Perlow said.

West spent 15 years as a federal prosecutor, rising to become the deputy chief of the San Francisco U.S. Attorney's office's economic crimes and securities fraud section. In 2017, she left federal service to join Kobre & Kim. She advises clients in antitrust, fraud, corruption, money laundering and trade secrets investigations.

Horvath is a securities litigator, who has done past stints at Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis, a California-based law firm, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

"We think culturally, they’re going to be very additive to the office," Perlow said about West and Horvath. "We think they will attract other talent to join Dechert."

Read more:

U.K.'s Allen & Overy breaks into Bay Area with White & Case team

Law firms flock to Northern California as rents drop and opportunities grow