Dechert chair Levander to step down as firm revamps leadership

(Reuters) - Dechert on Wednesday said two of its top corporate lawyers will begin terms as co-chairs of the firm on July 1, making it the latest U.S. law firm to move to a co-leadership model.

David Forti and Mark Thierfelder will take over as co-chairs of the firm from Andy Levander, a white-collar litigator and former prosecutor who has led the firm as chairman since 2011. Henry Nassau, Dechert's CEO since 2016, is also stepping down, and the firm will retire the CEO role.

Forti currently co-chairs Dechert's global finance and real estate practice, while Thierfelder leads both its private equity practice and corporate and securities group. Forti is based in the firm's original hometown of Philadelphia. Thierfelder is based in New York.

In addition to the new co-chairs, Dechert said it is tapping two other senior partners to serve as its first-ever global managing partners — Sabina Comis, the firm's Paris office co-managing partner, and Vincent Cohen, the head of its U.S. white collar practice.

When Levander first took the reins in 2011, Dechert had 747 lawyers and generated $671 million in annual revenue, according to trade publication American Lawyer. Last year, the firm had reported revenue of $1.3 billion and 928 lawyers.

"Dechert has achieved tremendous success under Andy and Henry’s leadership," Thierfelder said in a statement.

Having partners team up to lead a law firm can allow them to "divide and conquer in alignment with their strengths," said Marcie Borgal Shunk, president of law firm consultancy The Tilt Institute.

The trend has appeared to gain steam lately. Robert Giuffra Jr and Scott Miller took over as co-chairs of Sullivan & Cromwell from Joe Shenker in January. Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy; and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan also announced similar changes earlier this year.

