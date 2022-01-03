Dechert lands former federal prosecutor in Philadelphia

Summary

Summary Law firms Clare Putnam Pozos joined Dechert in Philadelphia

She served as No. 2 official in Eastern District of Pennsylvania The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Dechert said on Monday the firm has brought on the former first assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia, Clare Putnam Pozos, as a litigation partner.

Pozos most recently served as the second-ranking official in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the 1,000-lawyer firm said.

As a member of Dechert's 350-lawyer litigation practice, the firm said Pozos will focus on matters including white collar, investigations, appellate, privacy and cybersecurity. She'll be based at the firm's Philadelphia headquarters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

She has experience investigating and prosecuting cases involving the dark web, cybercrime and opioids, the firm said.

Pozos said it was "time for a new challenge" after over a decade as a federal prosecutor. She served as an assistant U.S. attorney in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, where she also recently held the position of senior advisor to the U.S. attorney.

She stepped into the first assistant U.S. attorney role in January 2021, according to her LinkedIn bio.

Pozos ran for an open seat in what was formerly Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District in 2018 as a Republican candidate.

Read More:

For Proud Boys lawsuit, D.C. turns to Paul Weiss, Dechert

Fight over Dechert documents shows power of ‘sledgehammer’ U.S. discovery statute

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.