Dechert rehires Silicon Valley litigator from client LinkedIn

Companies

Companies Law Firms LinkedIn Corp - LNKD.K - DELISTED Follow















(Reuters) - Law firm Dechert said Wednesday that it has rehired an intellectual property-focused litigation partner from Microsoft-owned social media network LinkedIn, a firm client.

Silicon Valley-based Nisha Patel Gupta, who was senior lead litigation counsel at LinkedIn, spent more than eight years at 1,000-lawyer Dechert before joining the California-based company in January 2022.

She represents technology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies for various matters including patent litigation, the firm said. She has experience working on trial and appellate matters in federal courts nationally, it said.

Gupta said in a statement that she is looking forward to continuing to develop the firm's IP practice alongside new and former colleagues. Dechert's IP team includes 70 attorneys and patent agents.

A representative from LinkedIn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Gupta's departure.

LinkedIn announced earlier this month that it was cutting more than 700 jobs. Dechert also announced in May that it would be shaving its global workforce by 5% due to a reduction in legal demand.

Read more:

Dechert is latest law firm to trim lawyers amid faltering demand

Dechert chair Levander to step down as firm revamps leadership











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.