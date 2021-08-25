Delivering justice from home

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

August 25, 2021 - In early 2021, two NYU Law students, Kara and Michael, and I, took on a client as part of the law school's Housing Rights Clinic, which I co-teach. Our client -- let's call him Javier -- was homeless after having been illegally evicted by his landlord. Javier had been dragged out of his apartment by his landlord's son, beaten on the sidewalk with a metal bar, and then locked out of his basement apartment. All of his clothes, valuables, and other possessions were lost.

Throughout New York City, during the Covid-19 eviction moratoria, landlords were using "self-help" to evict tenants whom they viewed as undesirable, who couldn't pay rent because of the pandemic, or to settle scores.

To prepare a lawsuit, Kara and Michael interviewed Javier. He was reticent about telling his story. He was still recovering from the physical and emotional trauma of the incident. It took several meetings to break through and earn his trust and his confidence in us. He was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who had come to New York to find work and to build a life for his family. He settled in an apartment with his wife and dutifully paid his rent until the pandemic took away his paycheck.

Soon after losing work, his landlord began harassing him. She left threatening voicemails. She followed Javier's wife around the neighborhood. And then her son acted with rage and violence. After this incident, Javier bravely attempted to sue pro se but his case was dismissed because he did not know how to serve the papers.

Kara, Michael, and I prepared for trial. We called Javier and his friend Luis to testify. We presented evidence about Javier's injuries and his losses. We cross-examined the landlord and her daughter and illuminated contradictions in their stories. Michael did the opening statement and Kara did the closing. A few weeks after the trial, the Judge issued a lengthy written decision in which he found that our client had been illegally locked-out. This decision set the stage for a substantial award of damages for Javier.

Justice was served, but this case was unique for other reasons. We worked on it entirely remotely. I have never met Javier in person. Neither Kara nor Michael have met him in person. In fact, neither Kara, Michael, nor I have met one another in person.

At the time of the trial, Kara lived in northwestern Canada, Michael lived in Manhattan, and I lived in Brooklyn. Javier was in Queens, sleeping at his friend Luis' apartment. Our clinic and its seminar were run via Zoom. The court conducted the trial over MS Teams. Evidence was transmitted over email, and witnesses were examined via video conference.

Arguments against lawyers working from home are numerous: that working from home means less work is done; that workers are less motivated; that in-person interactions are key to communication and generating ideas, or that new employees cannot acculturate in a WFH environment. By now, we've all heard about the "water cooler magic" that is supposed to occur when people interact in physical office spaces. By this reasoning, Javier's case, litigated with new students, should have been too difficult to take on while working remotely.

Underlying these views are the vast and expensive structures of legal work: office space, legal support staff, meetings in conference rooms, and decision-making hierarchies. Many firms are facing the horrors of high rents in empty office spaces while their workers peck away on their laptops from their sofas at home. They have also invested in expensive management systems -- like direct supervision, on-site data entry, and client intake, which require physical interactions between people.

In the clinical law teaching realm, many have questioned whether law school clinics, premised upon direct contact with clients, could survive with social distancing and working from home. Law school clinics exist to provide students with relevant, direct, and real-world experience through experiential learning.

Clinics were seen by many as the antidote to the ills of the ivory towers: teaching the law through real-world legal issues and clients instead of teaching anachronistic legal theories. Teaching models based upon centering the client and overcoming implicit biases required humans to meaningfully interact.

Like law firms during the pandemic, law schools have had to reckon with their preexisting structures and models: high tuition, dorms, buildings, meal plans, and salaries. Students graduating this year will be even more embittered by student debt, some of which accrued during remote learning semesters in which they never met their professors in person and never interacted with other students on campus. Some believe that the foundations of legal education, and education in general, have been tested by the pandemic.

Finally, law firms like mine have had to face whether we can deliver high levels of legal services to clients without ever meeting them in person. Before the pandemic, we would never consider putting a client on the witness stand without sitting with them, face-to-face, to plan for the pitfalls. There were fears that our clients would not trust us, that we would not be able to understand and represent their interests, and that we could not zealously advocate for them in a remote working model.

Javier's trial clarified to me what had been in doubt across the legal field: that we could effectively center clients in a remote-working scenario. We can teach law students how to engage with clients and meet their legal needs through all available tools and technologies. With the participation of other stakeholders like courts and administrative agencies, we can carry out justice and due process online.

I learned that what matters is communication, in any form, and building trust through sincerity and effort. Kara and Michael communicated with Javier using text and phone calls -- often through an interpreter because Javier's primary language is Spanish. They communicated in real-time as events unfolded in Javier's life, like when his landlord attempted to silence him with a cash buyout, or when he was taking an inventory of his possessions. They were there for him and he could sense it.

Javier's case opened my eyes to what law practice can and should look like in the future: evolving to meet the needs of legal workers, law students, and our clients. After Javier's trial, he reached out to me to express how much our efforts meant to him. He asked me to hug Michael and Kara for him. I told him that if I ever met them, I would.

