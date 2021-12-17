Deloitte tech pro heads to global immigration law firm Fragomen

Summary Marco Deutsch joins as chief digital and technology officer

Fragomen launched tech subsidiary last year

(Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has plucked an executive who managed Deloitte's IT strategy to fill a newly-created top technology-focused role at the immigration law firm.

New York-founded global firm Fragomen said on Thursday it has hired Marco Deutsch as chief digital and technology officer, based in Chicago.

Deutsch will oversee Fragomen's technology offerings as the firm grows Fragomen Technologies Inc, a tech subsidiary it launched in September 2020, the firm said.

Fragomen marked the opening of the tech unit last year with its acquisition of SimpleCitizen Inc, a software startup that develops immigration and visa technology. The firm made a second acquisition in June of Nomadic, a tech company that markets software for corporate traveler management.

The firm said on its website it employs more than 4,500 immigration professionals and staff across 50 offices globally, and handles matters like business visas, corporate immigration programs, compliance and employment verification.

Fragomen joined the parade of law firms entering the Salt Lake City market this year. The firm opened an outpost in July with SimpleCitizen, which is based there.

Deutsch spent five years at Deloitte as global chief solution officer, where he focused on developing digital information technology strategies across its business units, Fragomen said.

Deloitte is one of the Big Four professional services firms that are increasingly competing for law firm business globally, though they are not yet permitted to practice law in the U.S.

A Deloitte representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Deutsch's departure on Friday.

