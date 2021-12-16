Democrats recommend judges for Chicago federal court

Summary

(Reuters) - Illinois' two Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday recommended a slate of seven attorneys and judges for nomination to serve as judges on the U.S. district court in Chicago, which currently has one open seat.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth presented the list in a letter to President Joe Biden to consider "for current and future vacancies." Several of the potential nominees are women or people of color, in keeping with Biden's goal of diversifying the federal judiciary.

The list includes a former federal prosecutor who just started a job at the Cooley law firm. Cooley said on Dec. 6 that Lindsay Jenkins, who helped convict Chicago's public schools chief of taking bribes, had joined the firm as a partner.

The other practicing attorneys among the recommended nominees are federal prosecutor Jeremy Daniel; Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella partner Nicholas Gowen; Miner, Barnhill & Galland attorney Nancy Maldonado; and Karen Sheley, general counsel to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

Durbin and Duckworth also proposed two judges who are already on the federal bench in Chicago: U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cummings and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge LaShonda Hunt.

Durbin chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has been pushing through Biden's judicial nominees. Biden often follows the recommendations of Senate Democrats for home state nominees.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has one vacancy after district judge Matthew Kennelly opted to take senior status in October. Judges must be at least 65 and have completed a minimum of 15 years of active service before taking senior status.

