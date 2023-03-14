Dentons combines with Manila law firm to enter Philippines market















(Reuters) - Global law firm Dentons said it is combining with Philippine law firm PJS Law, giving the firm a legal market beachhead in the fast-growing Southeast Asian country.

The combination will give Dentons 57 lawyers and professionals in Makati City, which is part of a broader metropolitan area that includes the Philippine capital of Manila. The combination will be finalized later this year.

Dentons is the world's largest law firm by head count, with more than 12,000 lawyers spread across more than 200 offices. "This is a market where we want to have a Dentons presence," the firm's global CEO Elliott Portnoy said of its Philippines expansion.

Philippine law prohibits foreign lawyers from practicing law in the country, Portnoy said. Dentons has partnered with PJS Law for years and has sought this combination "for some time," he said.

Unlike its other combination partners, PJS Law will not be changing its name. Portnoy said the Philippine bar imposes certain branding and naming requirements. However, the firm's logo will show that it is a member of Dentons, he added.

Dentons has long employed a Swiss verein business structure, allowing its international branches to operate under a shared banner as largely separate legal entities. Profit sharing is limited but so is tax exposure across international jurisdictions.

The Philippine economy ended 2022 with the fastest growth in more than four decades, underpinned by a robust final quarter, its government said in January.

