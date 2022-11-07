Dentons' Joe Andrew, former DNC chair, to leave role as law firm's global chairman

Companies

(Reuters) - Joe Andrew is stepping down as global chairman of Dentons after 10 years in the role, the mega-law firm said on Monday.

Dentons will "formally retire" the global chairman position after Andrew, a former national chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 1999 to 2001, ends his term, the firm said. Elliott Portnoy will remain the firm's global CEO.

"Dentons has never been stronger so it's time for me to 'go out on top' with all the successes we have had," Andrew, 62, said in a statement. He described himself as the "architect of Dentons' strategy.

The sprawling firm, which has rapidly expanded under what it calls its "polycentric" model, is the largest in the world by headcount, with more than 12,000 lawyers and 20,000 professionals in more than 80 countries.

Andrew, who has maintained his law practice while serving as global chairman, is expected to return to full-time practice as a partner after the first quarter of 2023, a firm spokesperson said. He is a corporate lawyer who focuses on mergers and acquisitions of regulated companies and advises on policy matters related to large deals, according to his online Dentons bio.

Andrew and Portnoy have overseen the firm's growth since an international combination of three firms created what is now Dentons in 2013. Both were leaders at one of the predecessor firms, SNR Denton.

Dentons has combined with more than 50 law firms globally during Andrew's tenure, the firm said. Most recently, last month the firm said it would combine with 130-lawyer Indian law firm Link Legal.

In the United States, the firm has combined with several local and regional law firms since 2020 using a dual partnership model.

Dentons shook up its U.S. leadership structure last year when longtime leader Mike McNamara abruptly stepped down as U.S. CEO in July 2021. The firm named Sonia Martin to the position in January.

Dentons employs a Swiss verein business structure that allows its international branches to operate under a shared banner as largely separate legal entities.

U.S. courts have not always been receptive to Dentons' argument that the different branches are separate, as courts have ruled the firm improperly ignored client conflicts between its U.S. and Canadian branches in a patent case.

Dentons has also launched a handful of business ventures, including an advisory firm and legal technology investment firm.

