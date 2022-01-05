Dentons names new U.S. CEO amid push for more law firm combinations

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Dentons in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Bay Area litigator Sonia Martin takes over position from Mike McNamara

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Global law firm Dentons said Wednesday that Sonia Martin, managing partner of its San Francisco and Oakland offices, will be its new U.S. CEO.

She replaces Mike McNamara, who the firm said in July planned to step down as part of a change in its leadership structure. McNamara said in a statement he has "committed my support to helping Sonia's success."

Martin will oversee the law firm's strategy in the U.S. as it presses forward with plans to scale up its presence through combinations with regional and midsize firms, said Elliott Portnoy, Dentons' Washington, D.C.-based global CEO, in an interview.

Since 2020, Dentons has combined with five U.S. law firms as part of its "Project Golden Spike" strategy, named for the railroad tie that united the transcontinental railroad in 1869.

The 12,000-lawyer firm is the largest in the world by head count and now has 44 offices in the U.S.

Martin, a partner in the firm's litigation and dispute resolution practice, said Dentons US had its "strongest financial performance" ever in 2021. She said the firm is still compiling its numbers and declined to offer specifics.

Portnoy said the firm is in active discussions with other U.S. law firms about combining, and he expects Dentons "will be presenting multiple opportunities to our partners" early this year.

The U.S. legal industry is poised to have another solid year of revenue growth -- Wells Fargo Private Bank's Legal Specialty Group projected 14% average growth among the law firms it surveyed in November.

Reporting by David Thomas

