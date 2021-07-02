Dentons shakes up U.S. leadership, vowing continued expansion

Dentons law firm offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Dentons said Friday that Mike McNamara, who presided over an expansion into new markets as the firm's U.S. CEO, has stepped down from the role after five years.

Under a new U.S. leadership structure, Chicago-based partner Keith Moskowitz will fill a freshly created position as chair of Dentons U.S. board, with San Francisco-based Sonia Martin and Washington, D.C.-based John Holahan as vice chairs.

Mary Wilson in Chicago will continue as Dentons U.S. managing partner, Toby McClamroch remains managing partner of Dentons' United States region and Jeff Haidet will stay on as chair of Dentons U.S., the global verein's U.S. firm.

Moskowitz said the 115-year-old firm enjoyed its best financial performance ever over the last six months, adding the new leadership structure will be more collaborative and take the firm "up to that next peak."

"If you're looking at the time to make change and you're asking the question, what's next, the very best time to do it actually is when you've got the big momentum," he said.

The firm under McNamara's tenure launched a major U.S. expansion project targeting middle market cities, inking combinations with regional and midsize firms with offices in Alabama, Iowa, Utah, Pennsylvania, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Dubbed Project Golden Spike - named for the railroad tie that united the transcontinental railroad in 1869, the initiative aims to create “a truly national U.S. law firm.”

The firm’s latest combination, a June 2021 tie-up with Alabama-based Sirote & Permutt, added 84 lawyers to Dentons' 12,000-plus attorney ranks and gave the firm its 44th U.S. office.

“Expanding client relationships and our footprint here in the U.S. remain our top global priorities at Dentons. The appointment of these exceptional and tenured Dentons’ leaders will build on the strong U.S. business momentum we experienced in recent years under Mike’s leadership,” Dentons' board said in a statement. The firm said McNamara "will continue to be an engaged partner leading key initiatives."

Wilson said the firm continues to pursue strategic growth opportunities.

"We don't consider hitting a certain number a success. We consider continuing to combine with some of the most talented lawyers and strongest firms across the U.S. and across the globe a success, and then continuing to deploy that talent for our clients," Wilson said.