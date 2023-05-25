Dentons US chair joins Bryan Cave law firm















(Reuters) - Jeff Haidet, the chairman of Dentons US, has joined Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner as a partner, the latest leadership shakeup at the global law firm.

Haidet will work out of Bryan Cave's Atlanta office as a member of its corporate & finance transactions department, according to the firm's website.

A Dentons spokesperson declined to comment. A Bryan Cave spokesperson confirmed Haidet's move on Thursday and declined to comment further.

Dentons operates globally under a Swiss verein business structure, which allows its international branches to operate as largely separate legal entities under a shared banner.

The firm, which boasts of having more than 12,000 lawyers and 20,000 professionals in more than 80 countries, has made several changes to its U.S.-based leadership in the past two years.

In 2021, the firm tapped Keith Moskowitz, a Chicago-based insurance partner, to serve as chair of Dentons' U.S. board of directors, a newly created position that is different from the role Haidet held. In January 2022, the firm named Sonia Martin as the CEO of Dentons US after Mike McNamara stepped down from the position.

On March 31, Joe Andrew stepped down as the firm's global chairman after a 10-year stint in the role. The firm retired the position. Both Andrew and McNamara are still partners at Dentons.

Read More:

Dentons' Joe Andrew, former DNC chair, to leave role as law firm's global chairman

Dentons names new U.S. CEO amid push for more law firm combinations

Dentons shakes up U.S. leadership, vowing continued expansion











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.