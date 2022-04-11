Departed Stroock lawyers generated 29% of 2021 revenue, firm leader says

Summary

Summary Law firms Stroock & Stroock & Lavan recently lost 43 restructuring lawyers, including practice leader, to Paul Hastings

(Reuters) - Leaders at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan said Monday the firm remains in strong shape less than two weeks after nearly its entire financial restructuring group left for another firm.

The firm's chief operating officer, Ralph Allen, said the group accounted for 29% of Stroock's revenue in 2021, generating about $80 million. But he and Alan Klinger, Stroock's co-managing partner, said the 43-lawyer group was "siloed" from other practices, asserting its departure to Paul Hastings has not been disruptive.

Klinger also said the exits have not dampened Stroock's hiring prospects. The New York-based firm said Monday it brought on Alesha Dominique, who led the trademark prosecution group at midsize firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, to lead its trademark group.

While the restructuring team generated more than a quarter of Stroock's revenue last year, the group's overhead was disproportionately high, Allen said. The firm said after expenses and compensation costs, the group only contributed 6% or 7% of the profit pool shared by partners.

"[The financial restructuring group] took out as much as they brought to the table," Allen said.

Stroock said it raked in $274 million in revenue in 2021. The group's departure left Stroock with "about half a dozen" restructuring lawyers, Klinger said.

The departing Stroock lawyers doubled the size of Paul Hastings' restructuring practice, bringing it to 65 lawyers.Luc Despins, a co-chair of Paul Hastings' restructuring practice, said in a statement that the combined team "will compete at the very top of the restructuring market."

Dominique said the group's exit did not affect her plans to join Stroock's intellectual property team.

"The plan that is in place for growing and developing the IP team is separate and apart from that," she said.

Dominique is the fourth partner Stroock has poached from another law firm this year, the firm said. Klinger said its executive committee is slated to consider three more partners from rival firms at its meeting this week.

Two of the other partners Stroock has lured away from other firms were tapped for leadership roles.

Tom Firestone, a former Baker McKenzie partner, became co-chair of Stroock's white collar & internal investigations practice. David Barr, from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, is co-chairing Stroock's patent litigation group.

A spokesperson for Mitchell Silberberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday on Dominique's departure.

