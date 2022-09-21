Deputy for Texas Attorney General Paxton defeats ethics case over 2020 election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Summary

Summary Related documents Judge said no jurisdiction to hear bar's claims

Paxton's suit at U.S. Supreme Court questioned

(Reuters) - A Texas state judge has dismissed a legal ethics complaint against a top aide to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a decision that could bolster Paxton's bid to block a professional misconduct lawsuit over his court challenge to Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

The Texas bar accused first assistant Brent Webster and Paxton of making "dishonest" statements questioning election integrity in a case that Texas filed at the U.S. Supreme Court in December 2020. The justices spurned the case, which challenged voting results in Pennsylvania and three other states.

In dismissing the allegations against Webster, Judge John Youngblood of Williamson County District Court on Sept. 13 found the court had no power to oversee ethics claims tied to the state's election lawsuit. The bar's claims against Paxton are pending before a state judge in a different court.

"I find separation of powers doctrine deprives this court of subject-matter jurisdiction," Youngblood wrote. "To find in the Commission's favor would stand for a limitation of the Attorney General's broad power to file lawsuits on the state's behalf, a right clearly supported by the Texas Constitution and recognized repeatedly by Texas Supreme Court precedent."

A spokesperson for the state bar on Wednesday declined to comment. Webster did not immediately comment.

In a statement, Paxton said he was "glad that the court dismissed these utterly meritless charges" and that it "sent the clear message that I work for Texas, not for unelected bureaucrats at the State Bar."

Paxton's office has denied making any false statements to the Supreme Court.

In both ethics cases, the attorney general's office argued the decision to file the case, Texas v. Pennsylvania, was "committed entirely" to the attorney general's enforcement discretion.

"No quasi-judicial body like the commission can police the decisions of a duly elected, statewide constitutional officer of the executive branch," Paxton's lawyers said in a filing.

The Texas bar's legal team has said it was not challenging Paxton's decision to file the election case at the Supreme Court. The commission only "contends that the pleadings [he] prepared and filed contained numerous statements that were false, dishonest, and deceitful."

The commission argued in Paxton's case that "all licensed attorneys, including attorneys elected to public office, stand on equal footing in terms of having to comply with the minimum ethical standards of their state's licensing and regulatory authority."

The case is Commission for Lawyer Discipline v. Brent Webster, Williamson County District Court, No. 22-0594-C368

For plaintiff: Royce Lemoine of the commission

For defendant: Christopher Hilton of the Texas attorney general's office

Reporting by Mike Scarcella

