Dismissal of misconduct complaint against D.C.'s Judge Sullivan upheld

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan attends an event in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A federal judicial council in Washington, D.C., has cleared U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of allegations of misconduct for serving on a commission that recommends nominees to the president to serve on the District of Columbia's local courts.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit's Judicial Council, in a decision made public this week on a 6-2 vote, upheld the dismissal of an unusual misconduct complaint filed against Sullivan by another judge.

Sullivan, a nominee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, gained prominence overseeing the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn before Trump pardoned him.The complaining judge was not named in the decision, but a court spokesperson confirmed previous Washington Post reports that complainant was U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman, an appointee of former Republican President Ronald Reagan.

Sullivan and Silberman did not respond to requests for comment.

U.S. Circuit Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, appointees of former Republican President Donald Trump, dissented, arguing the appearance of judicial impartiality was impaired by the involvement of a sitting judge like Sullivan, in the "inescapably political enterprise" of judicial nominations.

The decision, dated Feb. 14, upheld Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan's November decision to toss the complaint after federal judiciary's conduct committee in an advisory opinion found Sullivan's role on the commission does not violate judicial codes of conduct.

Sullivan sits on the seven-member District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission, which by law was established to recommend nominees to the president for the D.C. Superior Court and D.C. Court of Appeals.

Under the Home Rule Act, the president may choose a nominee only from a list of three candidates submitted by the commission. The panel may itself nominate a candidate if the president does not do so in a timely fashion.

By law, at least one member must be an active or retired federal judge. Five sitting federal judges have served on it including Sullivan, who now chairs it.

The judges who upheld the complaint's dismissal included five Democratic appointees, including U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom President Joe Biden on Friday nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, and one Republican nominee.

