Disney taps Spotify exec as new legal chief

Summary Law firms Horacio Gutierrez will succeed longtime Disney general counsel Alan Braverman, who is retiring at the end of the year

(Reuters) - The Walt Disney Co on Wednesday said it has hired top Spotify lawyer Horacio Gutierrez to succeed longtime Disney executive and general counsel Alan Braverman, who this summer announced plans to retire after nearly two decades leading the media conglomerate’s legal department.

Gutierrez will take up his new position as senior executive vice president, general counsel and secretary on Feb. 1, reporting directly to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, the company said.

He joins Disney after about six years at Spotify, where he most recently served as head of global affairs and chief legal officer for the podcast and music streaming platform.

Gutierrez will oversee Disney's legal team and legal affairs worldwide and act as a strategic advisor to executive leadership and the board of directors, the company said.

Chapek in a statement cited Gutierrez's "extensive understanding of the complex legal questions that come with technological disruption and rapid industry change.”

Prior to joining Spotify, Gutierrez spent 17 and a half years at Microsoft, rising through the ranks to corporate vice president and general counsel. Before that, he practiced as an international consultant at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, according to his Linkedin profile.

Disney earlier this month elected Susan Arnold to succeed Bog Iger as chair of the company's board. Iger, who had stepped down as Disney's chief executive officer last year after 15 years in the role, will leave the company by the end of this month.

Braverman is also due to retire at the end of the year along with other Disney executives. According to a January regulatory filing, his total compensation fell about 33% year-over-year to $9.1 million in the company's fiscal year 2020.

