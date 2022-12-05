DLA Piper adds audit enforcer to D.C. litigation practice















(Reuters) - Global law firm DLA Piper said Monday it has hired Patrick Bryan, the former enforcement and investigations director of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as a partner in its Washington, D.C.-based litigation practice.

Bryan led the division of enforcement and investigations at PCAOB, which oversees auditors, from December 2019 to September this year.

During this time, he oversaw several first on their kind enforcement actions including imposing one of the largest civil money penalties in a settled action against KPMG’s vice chair of audit Scott Marcello for supervisory failures and use of confidential PCAOB inspection information, according to the board's website.

Prior to the PCAOB, Bryan served as assistant general counsel for enforcement at the Federal Reserve, where he led enforcement and litigation against board-supervised institutions and individuals, DLA Piper said in a statement.

Bryan was a senior trial counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a partner at Kirkland & Ellis earlier in his career.

“Patrick brings a blend of public and private experience that positions him to build a robust financial services practice,” incoming DLA Piper U.S. litigation practice chair Ilana Eisenstein said in a statement.

The firm also hopes Bryan’s relationships with the agencies he has worked with will be an asset to clients, Eisenstein said.

The PCAOB wished Bryan well on his new role and had said in September that former acting enforcement director Mark Adler would return to his position to replace Bryan.











