DLA Piper deserves sanctions win in failed malpractice lawsuit, judge says

July 26 (Reuters) - A shareholder of a Chinese software company tried to "harass" global law firm DLA Piper with a failed $180 million legal malpractice lawsuit, a Manhattan magistrate judge said in a 32-page report.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo said Monday she is recommending to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero that China AI Capital Limited be sanctioned for its lawsuit against DLA Piper and one of its lawyers, Caryn Schechtman.

China AI alleged that, as a shareholder in Chinese software company Link Motion, it was harmed by DLA Piper's failure to successfully defend Link Motion from a 2018 shareholder lawsuit that forced the company into receivership. The firm withdrew from the case four months after it was filed.

But text messages disclosed by DLA Piper's lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher show that, in the run-up to and immediately following the filing of the 2018 shareholder lawsuit, Schechtman repeatedly asked Link Motion's officers for guidance on how to proceed as well as payment for past services. Schechtman was met with silence, Figueredo said.

"Viewing all of the deficiencies in plaintiff’s claim collectively, the only plausible conclusion to be drawn from pursuit of this litigation is that it was done to harass" DLA Piper, Figueredo said.

"We are grateful for the Court’s thoughtful and thorough opinion," Kevin Rosen, a Gibson Dunn partner who represented DLA Piper and Schechtman, said in an email. "We have said all along that the claims against DLA are frivolous."

Rosanne Felicello of New York-based Felicello Law, who represented China AI, said they intend to "object to this recommendation as it is not consistent with the law in the Second Circuit, and is not supported by the record in this case."

Figueredo's recommendation comes two months after Marrero dismissed Link Motion's own, separate legal malpractice lawsuit against DLA Piper, finding that the software company filed the case too late. Link Motion has appealed Marrero's ruling.

Both China AI's lawsuit and Link Motion's lawsuit were filed by Felicello Law.

China AI had voluntarily dismissed its own legal malpractice lawsuit in September. But days after Marrero dismissed Link Motion's suit, China AI said it would revive its lawsuit against DLA Piper. That would be "patently meritless" given that Link Motion already lost on its own claims, Figueredo said.

There is no "derivative claim remaining for plaintiff to pursue here," Figueredo said.

Reporting by David Thomas

