DLA Piper elects deal lawyer as mega firm's new global co-chair

Summary Law firms London DLA Piper lawyer Jon Hayes will also become senior partner at the firm

(Reuters) - London-based partner Jon Hayes will assume the role of global co-chair and senior partner at 4,000-attorney law firm DLA Piper, the firm said Wednesday.

Hayes will replace London-based Andrew Darwin, who will have concluded his four-year term, on May 1. Hayes joins New York-based Frank Ryan, who is also co-CEO of the firm, as co-chair.

DLA Piper, one of the largest global law firms by headcount, has lawyers in more than 40 countries, according to its website.

In the senior partner position, Hayes' will help oversee the firm's operations in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

Hayes, who joined DLA Piper from UK firm Linklaters in 2009, is a corporate partner who works on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate finance transactions.

Hayes said in a statement he intends to focus on "ensuring that our business remains robust and at the leading edge of innovation."

In February 2021, the firm extended co-CEO Simon Levine’s term as managing partner, citing pandemic-related issues.

DLA Piper is one of a number of large global law firms with Moscow offices that has been prompted to re-evaluate its work in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions that have followed.

A DLA Piper spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday the firm is "actively winding down" any existing work with the Russian government and other parties connected to the state.

