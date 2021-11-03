DLA Piper hires Browne Jacobson lawyer for UK IP and tech team

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - DLA Piper said on Wednesday that it has added a former Browne Jacobson lawyer as a partner in its intellectual property and technology (IPT) practice in Birmingham, UK.

Ryan Harrison's focus at UK law firm Browne Jacobson has been on the commercial aspects of IP and tech, according to DLA Piper. The global firm said Harrison focuses on contracts and related issues for clients in industries such as health, retail and life sciences.

“Ryan joins partners Gareth Stokes and Richard Taylor in the Birmingham IPT team and will be a perfect fit," said Paul Allen, global co-chair of DLA Piper’s IPT practice, in a statement. "His focus on pure play general commercial work, approached with a strong sector-based alignment, will enable the team to offer clients a compelling broad spectrum offering in the ever evolving IPT space.”

DLA Piper, one of the largest global law firms, has offices in more than 40 countries. The firm said Wednesday that the UK continues to be a growth priority.

Browne Jacobson did not immediately comment on Harrison's departure.