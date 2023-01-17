DLA Piper hires finance litigator from NY-based Schulte Roth

Summary

(Reuters) - DLA Piper on Tuesday picked up finance litigator Anthony Lombardi from New York-based firm Schulte Roth & Zabel for its London office.

Lombardi, who joins DLA Piper as partner in its international finance practice, was responsible for the founding and subsequent growth of Schulte Roth’s finance practice in London, the firm said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more impressed with the successful finance practice Anthony has built at SRZ on the back of his famously pragmatic, specialist advice, and are happy to be welcoming him to the firm,” David Trott, the international group head of Finance, Projects and Restructuring, said.

Lombardi was with Schulte Roth for over eight years. He was previously with DLA Piper between 2009 and 2014.

Lombardi clients include Cantab Capital Partners, Irish Bank Resolution Corporation and many investment banks and funds.

“I look forward to providing my clients with the outstanding service levels DLA Piper is known for," Lombardi said in a statement.

