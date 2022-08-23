DLA Piper hires second antitrust partner in Brussels this month

Signage is seen outside of the law firm DLA Piper in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Global law firm DLA Piper said Tuesday it is continuing to expand its competition practice with the firm's second partner hire for the group this month in Brussels, home of the European Union's top antitrust regulator.

Laurent Geelhand, who joins DLA Piper on Oct. 3, is the managing partner of U.S. litigation firm Hausfeld’s Paris and Brussels offices, and heads the firm’s automotive, transport and logistics practice group in Europe, DLA Piper said in a statement.

London-headquartered DLA Piper hired Joost Haans from Baker McKenzie as a partner for the Brussels-based antitrust team on Aug. 17.

Haans and Geelhand's additions are a direct response to growing client demand and an increasing competitiveness for antitrust work among law firms in the EU market, a trend that is likely to continue in the future, global co-chair of DLA Piper’s antitrust and competition group Léon Korsten said.

Korsten also expects a further expansion of the firm's antitrust practice in response to “increased tension in international trade.”

Prior to Hausfeld, Geelhand served as French tire manufacturer Michelin Group’s general counsel for Europe, the statement said.

While at Michelin, he managed the landmark “Michelin 2” abuse of dominance case and set up an antitrust compliance program to avoid new investigations, Geelhand said.

Geelhand’s clients have included car manufacturers BMW AG, Peugeot SA and Renault SA, and French resource management groups Veolia Environment SA and Suez SA.

Geelhand specializes in cartel damages litigation, which DLA Piper expects to be a growing practice area in the future, Korsten said.

A Hausfeld spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Geelhand’s departure.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.