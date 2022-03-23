DLA Piper lures M&A dealmaker from Canada firm Cassels Brock

Signage is seen outside of the law firm DLA Piper in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RC2IOI9QJCCQ

Summary

Summary Law firms Deepak Gill joins DLA Piper from Cassels Brock

Gill has handled global M&A, corporate finance deals The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - DLA Piper has brought aboard M&A partner Deepak Gill to its Vancouver, Canada, outpost, the firm said Tuesday.

Gill joins DLA Piper from Cassels Brock & Blackwell, where he was a partner in its corporate and securities practice for a decade, London-headquartered DLA Piper said.

Gill has advised public and private companies on general corporate and ‎securities law issues, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, capital market ‎regulatory compliance, initial public offerings and stock exchange ‎listings, DLA Piper said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gill has also acted for senior levels of government and Crown corporations, which are government organizations with a mixture of commercial and public-policy objectives. He has often advised foreign enterprises on entry-to-Canada matters, DLA Piper said.

Gill's clients range from those in the energy sector to media to hospitality.

In 2015, Gill was part of a team that advised Antofagasta plc on its acquisition of a 50% interest in the Zaldivar Copper Mine ‎from Barrick Gold Corporation, according to his bio on DLA Piper's website. The deal was valued at $1 billion.

He also advised NIBE Industrier AB on its $378 million acquisition of Waterfurnace Renewable Energy, Inc, the bio said.

Cassels Brock & Blackwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Gill's departure.‎

DLA Piper was the principal advisor on 855 M&A deals globally last year, according to Refinitiv data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.