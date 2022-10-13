DLA Piper says ex-client, law firm are courting sanctions in malpractice fight

Companies

(Reuters) - Global law firm DLA Piper on Wednesday told a former client and its lawyers that they are inviting sanctions unless they abandon a $180 million legal malpractice lawsuit against the firm.

Chinese software company Link Motion Inc sued DLA Piper in New York last month, claiming the firm failed to defend it properly from a 2018 shareholder lawsuit that forced the company into receivership. As a result of the law firm's malpractice, the company suffered $180 million in damages, Link Motion claims.

But the malpractice lawsuit was not authorized by Link Motion's receiver as required, Gibson Dunn partner Nancy Hart wrote on behalf of DLA Piper in a Wednesday letter to Link Motion's attorneys, Michael Maloney and Rosanne Felicello.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan ruled last week that, until he is fully discharged, only the receiver can start new litigation, Hart wrote.

Hart, who co-chairs Gibson Dunn's law firm defense practice, said Maloney and Felicello's "unauthorized lawsuit is also completely meritless and based on known falsehoods."

"Enough is enough," Hart wrote. "If you continue to abuse the judicial process and recklessly damage our clients, we intend to pursue all remedies available against you, your law firm and your client."

Maloney and Felicello are partners at Felicello Law, a law firm that has offices in New York and Croton-on-Hudson. Felicello declined to comment.

Link Motion's lawsuit was filed days after China AI Capital Limited, one of its shareholders, voluntarily dismissed its own similar lawsuit accusing DLA Piper of legal malpractice. That lawsuit was also filed by Felicello Law. DLA Piper, represented by Gibson Dunn, is also seeking sanctions in that case.

The allegations against DLA Piper stem from the firm's work for Link Motion after shareholder Wayne Baliga sued the company in 2018. Baliga accused Link Motion and three of its executives of stripping the company of valuable assets that were transferred to unknown third parties.

Link Motion, then represented by DLA Piper, did not formally respond to Baliga's allegations. However, in its legal malpractice lawsuit, Link Motion argued that Baliga was not a shareholder and DLA Piper could have raised defenses against his claims.

Link Motion consented to Baliga's motion for a receiver to be appointed. The receiver has control over the company, including its ability to file lawsuits. The case is still active. Baliga's attorneys at Greenberg Traurig did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DLA Piper asked and received permission to withdraw from the case from Marrero four months after Baliga filed suit. The firm said Link Motion was unable to pay its legal fees and was not responding to its queries.

The case is Link Motion Inc v. DLA Piper LLP (US), U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:22-cv-08313.

For Link Motion Inc: Michael Maloney, Rosanne Felicello and Kristie Blase of Felicello Law

For DLA Piper (US) and Caryn G. Schechtman: Nancy Hart of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

