DocuSign hires former Workday exec as its new top lawyer

Summary Jim Shaughnessy served as Workday's general counsel until 2019

He joins DocuSign as chief legal officer, on the heels of general counsel departure

(Reuters) - DocuSign Inc has hired a new legal chief, bringing on former Workday Inc general counsel Jim Shaughnessy.

The electronic signature software company said Thursday that Shaughnessy, who most recently held a corporate affairs advisory role at Workday, will join as chief legal officer.

San Francisco-based DocuSign last week lost its general counsel, Trâm Phi, to enterprise software company Databricks Inc.

Shaughnessy was Workday's general counsel for about eight years until September 2019, according to his LinkedIn bio. He moved into corporate affairs roles as former Microsoft lawyer Rich Sauer took over as general counsel.

Workday, an enterprise management software company, did not immediately respond to a request Friday for comment on Shaughnessy's departure.

Shaughnessy previously held law department leadership positions at Orbitz Worldwide Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd and PeopleSoft Inc and Hewlett Packard, the company said.

DocuSign is a publicly traded company that helps businesses manage agreements electronically.

The company's leadership was hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit last week alleging they misled investors about demand for its services in the long term as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased.

Brian Kelly, vice president and deputy general counsel at DocuSign, said in a statement the new case "copies from allegations" in a securities class action filed last year, "which we believe lack merit and will defend against vigorously."

