Donald Flexner, co-founder of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, dies

(Reuters) - Donald Flexner, an antitrust lawyer who founded New York-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner alongside famed litigator David Boies, has died, the firm said.

Flexner, 81, died on Sunday following a long illness, Boies said in a firmwide memo viewed by Reuters. Boies hailed Flexner as a "giant of the antitrust bar," and recounted meeting him at law school more than 60 years ago.

"He was both a rock for his firm, friends, and family, and a hard place for those that wished them ill," Boies said.

Flexner's past clients included AT&T Inc, American Express Company and Chevron Corp. He also previously led the firm as co-managing partner.

Before joining Boies and fellow co-founder Jonathan Schiller to start their firm in 1999, Flexner led the antitrust team at law firm Crowell & Moring and worked in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division.

The American Lawyer reported that Flexner stepped down as Boies Schiller's co-managing partner in 2017 but stayed on as partner. Under his tenure, the firm's ranks swelled to 320 lawyers in 2018, according to data collected by The American Lawyer.

A stream of lawyers have left Boies Schiller since the start of 2020, with high-profile rainmakers and partners joining other firms. The firm most recently listed 159 lawyers on its website.

