Don't copy clients on emails to opposing counsel, ABA warns lawyers

(Reuters) - Lawyers who include their clients on emails to opposing counsel open the door for those lawyers to make contact with their clients through a “reply-all” response, the American Bar Association said Tuesday in a formal ethics opinion.

Such reply-all responses generally aren’t a violation of the ABA’s model rule that prohibits lawyers from contacting a represented person without the consent of their counsel, according to the opinion from the ABA’s Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility. The inclusion of a client on an email to opposing counsel implies consent for opposing counsel to respond in a reply-all message, it found.

“Lawyers who would like to avoid consenting to such communication should forward the email or text to the client separately or inform the receiving counsel in advance that including the client on the electronic communication does not constitute consent to a reply all communication,” reads the new opinion.

Moreover, copying clients on emails to opposing counsel risks an “imprudent” reply-all message from their own client that may include “sensitive or comprising information,” the opinion adds.

The ABA’s Model Rules are not binding — enforceable lawyer ethics rules are established by individual states. But they serve as the model upon which states base their own rules. The new formal opinion on electronic communications provides lawyers with an interpretation of the existing model rule.

Several states, including Washington and South Carolina, have taken the opposite position that including a client on emails to opposing counsel does not imply consent for the recipient lawyer to respond with a reply-all message.

There are some exceptions in the ABA’s new guidance, however. An oral or written remark from the sending lawyer that there is not consent for a reply-all response overrides the implied consent, according to the new opinion. The presumption of consent applies only to electronic communications such as emails or group texts — not to paper letters. Finally, any reply-all responses must pertain only to the topics of the initial email.

