'Double Dare' and Lehman Brothers brands survive abandonment attacks

Law firms Greenberg Traurig, LLP Follow

July 21, 2022 - As a child of the 1980s, I grew up watching the kids game show "Double Dare." And having joined the workforce and started a 401(k) in 2004, the Lehman Brothers name always brings to mind the first major economic event of my legal career. So, when these once-iconic brands were the focus of two recent trademark decisions, those decisions piqued my curiosity. It turns out, the legal conflicts regarding these brands had a lot in common.

A unique aspect of trademarks compared to other intellectual property types is a trademark's theoretical ability to have an unlimited duration. In contrast, copyrights and patent rights have a finite duration dictated by statute. Counterbalancing the possibility of infinite duration is that trademark rights can lapse at nearly any time through nonuse or misuse. The loss of trademark rights through nonuse or misuse is referred to as "abandonment," leading to the succinct mantra of "use it or lose it" for trademark rights.

But there are limits to this mantra. As trademark scholar J. Thomas McCarthy wrote in his treatise, "[i]t is not the law that 'the slightest cessation of use causes a trademark to roll free, like a fumbled football, so that it may be pounced on by any alert opponent.'"

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Trademark abandonment is typically at issue when a so-called newcomer selects a brand name that is the same as or similar to a pre-existing brand name. If the prior rights owner either actively (through objection or opposition) or passively (through a blocking federal registration) interferes with the newcomer's attempt to use or register its new or recycled brand name, the newcomer will often use a claim of trademark abandonment as a shield against an infringement claim or a sword to eliminate the prior rights.

In other words, because the winner of most trademark disputes involving the same or similar mark for the same or related goods or services is the "prior" user, the question of abandonment can be relevant to evaluate whether the "prior" use still has legal effect, or if the once-prior user has moved to the back of the line.

Federal Trademark Act Section 45 defines trademark abandonment as discontinuing use of a mark paired with an intent not to resume use. Because the second element can be difficult to prove, Trademark Act Section 45 establishes that three consecutive years of nonuse is prima facie evidence of abandonment. Notably, the evidence necessary to prove bona fide use of a trademark to the satisfaction of a U.S. Trademark Office examiner is not necessarily the same as the evidence necessary to prove sufficient use of a trademark to a court or tribunal to avoid abandonment of trademark rights.

Trademark disputes often begin with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, known as the "TTAB." The TTAB is a branch of the U.S. Trademark Office that decides disputes regarding trademark applications and registrations but does not decide who can and cannot use a trademark.

This year, the TTAB ruled on a trademark controversy involving a newcomer trying to pounce on the Double Dare brand. Shortly thereafter, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2020 TTAB ruling involving a newcomer attempting to pounce on the Lehman Brothers brand. These decisions provided helpful and interesting guidance to brand owners, particularly those that have chosen to phase out problematic brands or have experienced economic downturns affecting the long-term viability of their brands.

From 1986 to 2000, new episodes of "Double Dare" were aired. But from 2000 to 2018, the popular kids game show primarily lived on through reruns, digital downloads, and periodic live events. So, when the Double Dare brand owner allowed its 20-year-old Double Dare service mark registration for production and distribution of a children's game show television program to expire in 2009, the Double Dare trademark looked available. In 2018, an unrelated newcomer applied to register Double Dare for a children's television show and associated consumer goods.

In January 2008, Lehman Brothers was a 158-year-old global financial services firm with over $600 billion in global assets. By December 2008, Lehman Brothers was bankrupt, and its assets, including its trademarks, were sold to a successor-in-interest. The successor-in-interest allowed its Lehman Brothers registrations to expire.

In 2013, an unrelated newcomer applied to register Lehman Brothers as a trademark, not for financial services, but for alcoholic beverages. Shortly thereafter, the unaffiliated newcomer applied to register Lehman Brothers as a service mark for restaurant and bar services.

In both instances, the Trademark Office approved the newcomer's applications and published them in the Official Gazette. In both instances, the original brand owner, despite having allowed its federal trademark registrations to expire, opposed the applications with the TTAB.

In both proceedings, the newcomer alleged that the original brand owner had abandoned its rights and that the trademark had become available. And in both proceedings, the original brand owner successfully relied on non-abandoned common-law (unregistered) rights to maintain priority in its mark and successfully defeat the newcomer's attempt to seize control of the once-popular brand.

For the Double Dare brand, the TTAB's evaluation was a one-step process, evaluating priority only. The TTAB found that the original Double Dare brand owner's use of the Double Dare brand in "evolved formats," such as digital downloads and periodic live events, controverted nonuse and kept the Double Dare brand unavailable for the newcomer. The newcomer has appealed the TTAB's decision to the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

For the Lehman Brothers brand, the TTAB's evaluation was a two-step process, evaluating priority first and then relatedness of the goods and services. In the wake of bankruptcy, the evidence of ongoing use was minimal. The newcomer even argued that to the extent consumers still recognized the Lehman Brothers brand, the name carried "bad will," not goodwill, and therefore the goodwill in the brand had been abandoned. Nevertheless, there was some evidence that Lehman Brothers continued to use its brand name, in a limited manner, within signage, email signatures, web addresses, reports, correspondence, business cards, corporate and regulatory filings, and legacy research materials.

There was also evidence that before bankruptcy, Lehman Brothers created promotional items including whisky decanters, wine gift sets, wine books, wine carriers, and coasters, and that these promotional items were valuable collectibles on the secondary market. And so, the TTAB concluded, and the Federal Circuit affirmed, both that the original brand owner had not abandoned its rights and that the Lehman Brothers mark was well-known enough and retained enough goodwill, including for alcohol-related promotional items, that consumers would associate the use of the Lehman Brothers brand on whisky with the original Lehman Brothers company.

In addition to examining the boundaries of abandonment, these dual decisions serve as a reminder that trademark law is equitable and is intended to incorporate principles of fairness. So, when newcomers unapologetically tried to adopt once-famous brands, the TTAB was unsympathetic to the newcomers and reticent to find their brands abandoned and available to be scooped up like a fumbled football. At the same time, they serve as an important reminder that even when use of an important mark wanes, it is typically prudent for the brand owner to remain vigilant and maintain not only evidence of any use and media attention, but, if possible, its trademark registrations.

Joel Feldman is a regular contributing columnist on trademark and copyright law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.