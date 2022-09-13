Duane Morris to absorb 18-lawyer labor and employment law firm

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reuters) - Philadelphia-founded law firm Duane Morris will absorb all 18 lawyers from the labor and employment firm Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud, Duane Morris said on Tuesday.

Matthew Taylor, chairman and CEO of Duane Morris, said the October combination will strengthen the 800-lawyer firm's presence in Northern California and grow its complex litigation and counseling offerings.

More than half of the Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud lawyers are located in Silicon Valley, according to Taylor, who noted Duane Morris has existing offices in San Francisco and Palo Alto. The smaller firm's other lawyers are located in New York and Philadelphia, where Duane Morris also has offices.

Taylor called the combination a "major development" for Duane Morris, which he said has seen clients asking for more employment litigation and counseling.

The Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud group, which represents employers, will join with Duane Morris' employment, labor, benefits and immigration practice, which a firm spokesperson said had 85 lawyers before the addition.

Earlier this year, the firm brought on a group of 12 lawyers focused on employment and environmental work in Newark, New Jersey, from McCusker, Anselmi, Rosen & Carvelli, which has since rebranded.

Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud name partner Peter Hurtgen is a former member and chairman of the National Labor Relations Board, according to his firm's website.

