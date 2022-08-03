Duane Morris opens in Fort Worth as Texas draws large law firms

Summary

(Reuters) - Duane Morris has opened its second Texas office in 18 months in Fort Worth, as the state continues to attract large out-of-town law firms.

Philadelphia-founded Duane Morris said Wednesday it has hired corporate partner Mitchell Moses in the new office from a Texas firm, the Underwood Law Firm. Two associates and one special counsel will relocate to Fort Worth from Duane Morris' Dallas office, and two other partners will split time as needed, according to a Duane Morris spokesperson.

An Underwood spokesperson didn't immediately comment on Moses' departure.

Randy Gordon, managing partner of Duane Morris' Dallas office, said Fort Worth "really is a separate legal market" from Dallas, with different business communities and cultures. The two cities are about 30 miles apart.

He said that while the firm wants both offices to be full-service, Fort Worth has more connections to agribusiness and oil and gas. Gordon said the firm has "a number" of clients with headquarters in Fort Worth, but declined to name them.

"I still think it makes a difference to clients to have a physical presence" where they are, he said.

Gordon joined 800-lawyer Duane Morris as part of its Dallas opening in February 2021 with a group of lawyers hired from Barnes & Thornburg.

Texas has seen an influx of large out-of-town law firms in recent years, with Austin, Houston and Fort Worth's neighbor Dallas drawing in newcomers.

In the first half of 2022, six of the top 200 U.S. law firms by revenue opened new offices in the state, trailing only California and North Carolina in the number of new outposts this year, according to legal industry analytics company Leopard Solutions.

Several companies have recently said they will move their corporate headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc, which is relocating from Illinois.

Gordon, who is also a law professor at Texas A&M University in Fort Worth, said the university is a client and anticipates Duane Morris will hire from the university's law school.

