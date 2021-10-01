Duane Morris scoops four-attorney group from Eckert Seamans

General view of the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Duane Morris has picked up four litigators from Eckhert Seamans Cherin & Mellott in Pittsburgh, one of whom will be a new office co-chair.

Kevin Allen, Daniel McLane and Michael Pest joined the firm’s trial practice group as partners and Thomas Sanchez joined as special counsel, Duane Morris announced Friday.

Allen will help run the Pittsburgh office as co-managing partner, alongside Kenneth Argentieri, the firm said.

The group’s addition will be a “growth accelerator” for Duane Morris in Pittsburgh, according to a statement from the Philadelphia-founded firm's CEO and Chairman Matthew Taylor.

Each of the new hires focused on commercial litigation while at Pittsburgh-based Eckert Seamans, which has more than 300 attorneys nationwide across 15 offices, and about 90 working out of Pittsburgh.

Duane Morris’ Pittsburgh office had about a dozen lawyers before this addition, per its website, and more than 800 attorneys nationwide.

“We look forward to joining with our Duane Morris colleagues in Pittsburgh and throughout the firm to serve existing clients, and to demonstrate focus, dedication, and the depth and breadth of Duane Morris’ capabilities to new clients in western Pennsylvania and beyond,” said Allen.

