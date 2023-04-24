Dubai managing partner leaves law firm Morgan Lewis for Clyde & Co

(Reuters) - London-headquartered law firm Clyde & Co on Monday said it has hired litigation, arbitration and compliance specialist Rebecca Kelly in Dubai as part of its global regulatory and investigations practice.

Kelly rejoins Clyde & Co as a partner after nearly nine years at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, where she was managing partner for the firm's Dubai office and led its Middle East regulatory and disputes team, Clyde & Co said.

Clyde & Co said Kelly advises multinational companies on compliance and enforcement matters related to sanctions, anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws.

Morgan Lewis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kelly’s departure.

Last week, Clyde & Co had hired insurance partner Olivia Darlington in Dubai from Simmons & Simmons.

Earlier this year, Clyde & Co hired corporate partners Mohammed Almarzouki and Anas Alswailem for its Riyadh office. Almarzouki joined from a firm he co-founded and Alswailem had a private practice.

