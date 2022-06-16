Dunkin' wants lawyers disqualified from lawsuit over 'plant-based' sausage

The logo of law firm Troutman Pepper is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Inc told a Florida federal court Wednesday that law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders should not be allowed to represent a Philadelphia company suing it for trademark infringement because the firm represents another Dunkin' unit in a different case.

Troutman's defense of Dunkin' Donuts Franchising LLC in a New Jersey sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit should disqualify it from representing Vegadelphia Foods in its lawsuit over Dunkin' and Beyond Meat's "Great Taste, Plant-Based" slogan, the company said.

The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Troutman spokesperson also could not immediately be reached.

Vegadelphia, which sells plant-based beef and chicken, said in its April lawsuit that Dunkin' and Beyond Meat's slogan for their Beyond Sausage Sandwich is likely to cause confusion with its trademarked slogan, "Where Great Taste is Plant-Based."

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' launched the vegan breakfast sandwich in 2019 but dropped it from most store menus last year, according to media reports.

Dunkin' said in its Wednesday filing that "for all practical purposes, Troutman has sued a current client." It said Troutman was hired to represent Dunkin' Franchising in January.

The filing said Dunkin' Franchising is a shell company used solely to contract with Dunkin' franchise owners. Any ruling against Dunkin' Brands would also hurt Troutman's client in the New Jersey case, the company said.

"The Dunkin' Defendants are expected to work to defend themselves with Troutman in the defense of the New Jersey Action while at the same time defending themselves from Troutman in the instant case," Dunkin' said.

The filing also said a senior lawyer for Inspire Brands Inc, Dunkin's parent company, gave confidential information to Troutman for the New Jersey case, and that the firm did not discuss the Vegadelphia lawsuit with Dunkin' before it was filed.

The case is Sonate Corp v. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, No. 6:22-cv-00812.

For Sonate: Benjamin Wagner of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

For Dunkin': John Goldsmith of Trenam Kemker Scharf Barkin Frye O'Neill & Mullis

