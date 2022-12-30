Durie Tangri co-founder Mark Lemley joins small law firm amid MoFo merger

Summary

(Reuters) - Stanford Law School professor and prominent intellectual property lawyer Mark Lemley will join law firm Lex Lumina on Jan. 1, the firm said, becoming the sixth attorney there.

The law firm that Lemley co-founded, Durie Tangri, is in the process of being absorbed by 1,000-lawyer Morrison & Foerster.

Lemley confirmed his move to Lex Lumina in a Friday email without referring to the Morrison & Foerster merger. He said he was "very excited about the opportunity to work with friends and colleagues I've known for decades, and to be able to focus on impact IP litigation that can improve the law."

Lemley's clients have included Amazon, Netflix, biotech company Genentech, and video-game makers Activision Blizzard and Epic Games. He is also one of the most-cited U.S. legal scholars and has written nine books and more than 200 articles.

Durie Tangri co-founder Daralyn Durie said Friday that Lemley's move had been expected. "We wish him and his colleagues at Lex Lumina the best, and we expect to continue to work together closely on a number of matters," she said in an email.

Representatives for Morrison & Foerster did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

New York-based Lex Lumina was launched last year by former O'Melveny & Myers attorney Rhett Millsaps and leading IP-focused professors from several law schools.

The firm is defending artist Mason Rothschild in a dispute with Hermes over his "MetaBirkin" non-fungible tokens, in a case that could set an important precedent on the interplay between trademark law and NFTs.

Lemley has previously worked with Lex Lumina in co-representing auto-parts maker LKQ Corp in a design patent dispute with General Motors. He said he and the firm would also be involved in a trademark case at the U.S. Supreme Court where liquor maker Jack Daniel's has challenged a ruling for the maker of a dog toy that copies its famous whiskey-bottle design.

