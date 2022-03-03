Dutch law firm Houthoff drops Russian clients, including Kremlin

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front the flag colors of EU and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Law firms Houthoff Cooperatief U.A. The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

AMSTERDAM, March 3 (Reuters) - Dutch law firm Houthoff, which has regularly represented Russian interests and the Kremlin in lawsuits in the Netherlands, said on Thursday it was ending its relationship with Russia's government.

The move follows uncertainty over whether providing services to Russian entities may violate European sanctions rules and what money will be available to pay lawyers.

"With a view to the acts of war by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Houthoff has decided to terminate its relationship with the Russian Federation as well as with associated persons and companies," the law firm said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Houthoff represented Russian interests in the long-running fight over Yukos, the defunct oil producer which collapsed in 2006 after Russian leader Vladimir Putin's government began demanding billions of back taxes.

The case is currently before an appeals court after the Dutch Supreme Court scrapped a $50 billion arbitration award to the company's former shareholders. read more

Houthoff has represented other Russia-linked clients in the past, including Mikhail Fridman's investment vehicle LetterOne as well as several museums seeking the return of Crimean gold and artefacts that were on display in the Netherlands at the time Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

It was not clear whether Houthoff may still represent those clients. A spokesperson declined comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Toby Sterling;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.