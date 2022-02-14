Dykema opens five-attorney Houston office in Texas expansion

Summary

(Reuters) - Midwest-founded law firm Dykema Gossett has opened its fifth Texas office in Houston, it said Monday, poaching three attorneys from a Dallas-based midsize firm.

Commercial litigators Isaac Villarreal and Andy Green joined Dykema as members and Amanda Gordon joined as an associate from McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, Grinke to open the new outpost.

Dykema senior counsel Nicholas Zugaro and Basil Umari also relocated from Dykema's Dallas office, bringing the total Houston headcount to five.

The 380-attorney firm, which last month opened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is the latest to shift its focus towards the Texas market.

According to Leopard Solutions, which tracks hiring at law firms and large companies, Texas attracted the second-most firm entrants in the U.S. in 2021 with 46 new offices, lagging behind only California.

On Jan. 31, Los Angeles-based midsize firm Michelman & Robinson said it had opened it's second Texas location within a month, in Houston.

There have been a number of law firms opening offices in Dallas and Austin, Texas recently.

Len Wolfe, Dykema’s chair and CEO said in a statement that Houston is a "key market" for clients and the firm will continue expanding its footprint in Texas. The firm has offices in Texas cities Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and McAllen, and has 14 offices nationwide.

A spokesperson from McCathern declined to comment on the attorneys' departures.

