Electric truck maker Rivian hires new legal chief from Stanford

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc said Monday it has hired Michael Callahan, a former top lawyer for companies including LinkedIn Corp and Yahoo Inc, as its legal chief.

Callahan was most recently at Stanford University, where he was a law professor and executive director of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance, an initiative of Stanford's law and business schools.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Rivian at this pivotal time in its growth and also for the planet," Callahan, who will serve as chief legal officer, said in a statement.

He starts Monday and will report to Rivian founder and chief executive officer R.J. Scaringe, the Irvine, California-based company said.

Callahan joined Stanford in 2018 from LinkedIn, where he was senior vice president and general counsel for nearly four years, according to his LinkedIn account. He previously worked at Ten-X and for nearly 13 years at Yahoo, including as executive vice president and general counsel.

A Stanford spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scaringe informed employees in an internal email Feb. 1 that Rivian would lay off 6% of its workforce. The effort to cut costs comes as Rivian, which is already grappling with falling cash reserves and a weak economy, braces for an industry-wide price war expected to hurt EV startups.

The company narrowly missed its full-year production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022 as it dealt with supply-chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rivian had previously halved the production forecast.

Rivian's former general counsel, Neil Sitron, departed in the fall after more than four years at the company, he said on LinkedIn in September.

A Rivian spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Rival electric car maker Tesla also has a new top lawyer. The company confirmed Friday that former Dish Network Inc lawyer Brandon Ehrhart has joined as general counsel.

Tesla aims to start mass production of its own electric truck, dubbed the Cybertruck, at the end of 2023, two years after the initial target, two people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters in November. Rivian and others including Ford Motor Co have both launched electric pickup models in limited numbers.

