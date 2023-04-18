Employer COVID-19 vax mandates: Still legal, but for how long?

Law Firms Baker & McKenzie LLP Follow















April 18, 2023 - While the clamor for vaccine mandates has subsided, many employers remain committed to having their employees fully up to date with their COVID-19 boosters. But will they be able to enforce such a policy?

The answer is: It depends.

Employer authority to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies never derived from federal or state public health emergency declarations, so the lifting of those declarations does not directly impact an employer's ability to require vaccination. However, employers should remain mindful of individual state laws.

Generally speaking, private employers can continue to require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, except in states that have placed restrictions on employer vaccine mandates. Certain state bans allow health care employers to continue to require vaccination. Still other states require vaccination in limited circumstances, such as health care settings. Many states have outlawed public sector mandates altogether.

In states where employer vaccination requirements are not banned, employers can continue with vaccination mandates so long as their vaccine policy applies neutrally to all employees and job applicants — just as they would neutrally apply other workplace policy in accordance with Title VII and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Employers also must allow employees to request a disability accommodation under the ADA or a religious accommodation under Title VII. For example, some states require employers to allow certain employee exemptions that go beyond the religious and medical exemptions required by federal law (e.g., exemptions based on employees' COVID-19 "immunity").

To keep or not to keep

Employers can opt to end their COVID-19 vaccination requirements and make COVID-19 vaccination voluntary. When choosing to go this route, employers should remember their obligation under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's "General Duty" clause to provide a safe and healthful workplace, as well as any state law COVID-19 workplace mitigation requirements.

Alternatively, employers can continue to enforce their COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Employers choosing this path should continue to engage in the interactive process — in which employers must engage with an employee requesting an accommodation and determine if there is a reasonable accommodation that can be provided — and grant exemptions in a neutral manner.

As discussed below, employers that continue to enforce their vaccination requirements may soon have a harder time denying an employee's accommodation request on the basis of an "undue hardship" if the Supreme Court changes the "de minimis" standard. Under current federal case law, employers are not required to provide a religious accommodation if it would impose an "undue hardship" on the employer (i.e., if it would impose "more than de minimis cost" on the employer's business operations). If the standard changes, and as the public health and workplace safety risks associated with COVID-19 diminish, such denials may not be worth the effort.

Oh DeJoy: the in-flux state of COVID-19 vaccine mandate litigation

The pending U.S. Supreme Court case, Groff v. DeJoy, looms large in the background of all COVID-19 vaccination mandate litigation. The case involves a Christian United States Postal Service worker's request for an exemption from working on Sundays. After initially accommodating the postal worker, the Postal Service incurred increasing cost and difficulty accommodating him and began subjecting him to escalating discipline. The postal worker eventually resigned and sued the United States Postal Service for failing to give him a religious accommodation under Title VII.

Both the district court and the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the United States Postal Service did not need to accommodate the employee because satisfying the employee's demands would have imposed more than a de minimis cost — and therefore impose an undue hardship. The Supreme Court accepted the case on the questions of (1) whether the de minimis cost test is the proper standard for undue hardship under Title VII; and (2) whether an employer may demonstrate undue hardship merely by showing that the requested accommodation burdens the employee's coworkers, rather than the business itself.

The Court will consider whether to change the "undue hardship" standard in Title VII religious discrimination cases from the current "de minimis cost" standard to the more stringent "significant difficulty or expense" standard. The "significant difficulty or expense" standard already applies to disability accommodation requests under the ADA, and it is widely expected that the Court will apply that standard to Title VII religious accommodation requests.

While employers can still enforce their COVID-19 vaccination requirements, they will need to carefully consider all religious and disability accommodation requests. If the Supreme Court changes the "undue hardship" standard, it will become more difficult to justify denying an employee's request.

That said, most of the litigation involving employee challenges to employer vaccination requirements are still in their early stages. These challenges typically involve discrimination and retaliation claims based on religion and disability. The few court opinions that have been issued suggest that employee challenges tend to fail, so long as employers neutrally apply their vaccination requirements to all employees and properly consider all accommodation requests.

Notably, in cases where the employer asserts the undue hardship defense, some courts have already begun staying proceedings in light of the pending Groff v. DeJoy decision.

What employers should do if sued

Employee challenges are most likely to succeed when the employer does not properly engage in the interactive process and consider whether the employee can be reasonably accommodated, or when the employer applies the vaccination policy or grants exemptions in a non-neutral manner.

Therefore, employers should ensure they have properly documented employees' accommodation requests and the resulting interactive process — including any determinations that accommodating the employee would cause an undue burden. Employers and their legal counsel should also emphasize to the court that their vaccination policy applies to all employees equally.











