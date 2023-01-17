Employment law giant Littler taps Chicago partner for new chair

Law firms Littler Mendelson P.C. Follow















(Reuters) - Littler Mendelson, a U.S.-founded employment law firm with more than 1,700 lawyers that counts Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp and WalMart Inc as clients, said Tuesday it has selected one of its Chicago lawyers to chair its board of directors.

Michael Wilder is taking over from Kate Mrkonich Wilson after she exhausted the role's three-year term limit, Littler said. Wilder has sat on the board since 2021.

Erin Webber, Littler's managing director and president, said in a statement she looks forward to working alongside Wilder. A spokesperson for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wilder has spent nearly his whole legal career at Littler, first as a summer associate and then as a full-time attorney starting in August 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile. In 2014 he joined Littler's ranks of shareholders, the firm's term for partners.

Federal court records list Wilder as the attorney for Walmart, as well as Waste Management Inc, Amtrak, and the American Bar Association, in a series of employment-related lawsuits.

Littler bills itself as being the largest law firm in the world dedicated to solely representing management in employment and labor matters. The firm is representing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups that claim that a Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings about unionizing is unconstitutional and should be struck down.

