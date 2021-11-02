Energy dealmakers play musical chairs in London

Baker McKenzie offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Norton Rose added an energy finance partner from Dentons

(Reuters) - Norton Rose Fulbright lost one partner and gained another in its energy practice in London this week, as firms vie for dealmaking talent in both the traditional and clean energy sectors.

Andrew Hedges, who was a partner with Norton Rose Fulbright since 2007, has joined Baker McKenzie’s London-based corporate energy mining and infrastructure (EMI) practice. Baker McKenzie is seeing an uptick in energy-related engagements and a greater client focus on the renewable energy sector, London managing partner Ed Poulton said in a Monday statement on the hire.

Hedges' experience with clients engaging in energy transition and decarbonization will help Baker McKenzie expand its market share for energy infrastructure M&A and development matters, the firm said.

Hedges will be attending the United Nations' COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on behalf of Baker McKenzie next week, the firm said.

Norton Rose Fulbright also announced its own London energy partner hire on Monday, with Alistair Black joining from Dentons.

Black has diverse experience throughout the EMEA region, specializing in the development and financing of major energy projects, Norton Rose said in a statement. He advises sponsors, bidders and lenders within the oil and gas, LNG, petrochemicals and power sectors, the firm said.

Charles Whitney, EMEA head of energy at Norton Rose, said Black’s client base and focus on Asian outbound investment within the energy sector will complement the firm’s wider energy practice.

Black is the second partner from Dentons to decamp to Norton Rose since last week, when capital markets expert Yusuf Battiwala joined in London.

